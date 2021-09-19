IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. IBEX has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IBEX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

