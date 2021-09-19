JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD opened at $77.69 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in JD.com by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in JD.com by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in JD.com by 25.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 488,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 99,779 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

