LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

LIVX has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. LiveXLive Media has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 391.37% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,644,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,650 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 116.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,221 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 424.3% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 577,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 467,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 157.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 55.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 375,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

