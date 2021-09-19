$47.33 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce $47.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.70 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $194.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $180.77 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

IBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

