Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Down 3.3%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 8,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,162,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $535.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
