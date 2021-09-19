Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Down 3.3%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 8,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,162,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $535.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.