Reviewing Torrid (NYSE:CURV) & Vince (NYSE:VNCE)

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Torrid and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 0 1 7 0 2.88 Vince 0 0 0 0 N/A

Torrid currently has a consensus target price of $28.31, suggesting a potential upside of 63.26%. Given Torrid’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Vince.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid N/A N/A N/A Vince -4.61% -26.43% -5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Vince shares are held by institutional investors. 74.0% of Vince shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torrid and Vince’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vince $219.87 million 0.42 -$65.65 million ($3.35) -2.30

Torrid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vince.

Summary

Torrid beats Vince on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc. that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical footprint of 608 stores. As of May 1, 2021, it operated 608 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S. and in the selected international markets. The Direct-to-Consumer segment includes retail and outlet stores and its e-commerce business. The Rebecca Taylor and Parker segment distribute Rebecca Taylor and Parker brand products to international markets and directly to the consumer through their e-commerce platforms. The company was founded by Rea Laccone and Christopher LaPolice in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

