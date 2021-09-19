Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $375.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will report sales of $375.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the lowest is $358.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $203.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

