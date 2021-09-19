Contrasting Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 8.13% 4.89% 4.27% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

83.8% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 6.61 $111.78 million $0.35 59.20 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 456.13 N/A N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exelixis and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Exelixis currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.51%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.04%. Given Exelixis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Exelixis beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

