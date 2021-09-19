Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Critical Contrast

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A RadNet 1.96% 12.71% 1.87%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sera Prognostics and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 RadNet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.87%. RadNet has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than RadNet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.07 billion 1.42 -$14.84 million ($0.12) -238.42

Sera Prognostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RadNet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RadNet beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc. provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures. RadNet was founded by Howard G. Berger in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

