Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 4.3%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 30,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,147,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. Vertical Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 125,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,114 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

