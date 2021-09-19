National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.63.

Shares of INE opened at C$21.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

