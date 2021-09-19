UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report sales of $46.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $47.79 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.35 million to $182.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $314.46 million, with estimates ranging from $300.17 million to $328.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPH shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in UpHealth during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43. UpHealth has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

