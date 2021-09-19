Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Up 4.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $73.80. 5,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,030,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.56.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

