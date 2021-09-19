Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Down 40.7% in August

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 92,412 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,295,000.

Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

