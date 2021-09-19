First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 313,281 shares.The stock last traded at $247.85 and had previously closed at $248.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 939,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,013,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 228,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

