Short Interest in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rises By 56.6%

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the August 15th total of 395,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of ANGN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.