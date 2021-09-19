Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Update

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the August 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 19.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASAX opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75. Astrea Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

