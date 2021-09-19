ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in ObsEva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ObsEva by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 208,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

