Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Shares of RocketLab stock opened at 15.41 on Friday. RocketLab has a one year low of 9.50 and a one year high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.