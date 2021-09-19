Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.