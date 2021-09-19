Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $158.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $136.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.78 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $137.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $1,797,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,828 shares of company stock worth $13,322,270 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after buying an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

