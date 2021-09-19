Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.70.

TXRH opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

