Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Robert W. Baird

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBPH. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $522.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 26.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.