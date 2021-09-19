Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Head to Head Survey

Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hengan International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hengan International Group pays out 51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dongfeng Motor Group pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Hengan International Group and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hengan International Group N/A N/A N/A Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hengan International Group and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hengan International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Hengan International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hengan International Group and Dongfeng Motor Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hengan International Group $3.24 billion 1.92 $665.79 million $2.80 9.48 Dongfeng Motor Group $15.65 billion 0.53 $1.56 billion $9.08 5.35

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hengan International Group. Dongfeng Motor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hengan International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Hengan International Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Hengan International Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids, as well as disposable fiber-based products; and engages in the ecommerce business. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes heat and power; and manufactures, distributes, and sells gas, protective equipment, medical instrument, skin care products, antiseptics, and household products. Hengan International Group Company Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

