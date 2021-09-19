FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at B. Riley

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

