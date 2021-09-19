JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of JTC (LON:JTC) to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 675 ($8.82).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

LON:JTC opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 711.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 663.15. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 90.89. JTC has a one year low of GBX 451 ($5.89) and a one year high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham purchased 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

