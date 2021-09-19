Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,268.18 ($55.76).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,918 ($51.19) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,104.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,148.30. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.66 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have bought 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336 in the last 90 days.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

