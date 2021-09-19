Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,871 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,949.64 ($25.47).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,445.80 ($18.89) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,421.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,389.57. The company has a market capitalization of £112.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

