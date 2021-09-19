$18.41 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will post sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.15 million to $20.90 million. Fortress Biotech posted sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $67.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.73 million to $71.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $78.90 million to $205.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.46. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

