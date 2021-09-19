KeyCorp Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $21.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of VNOM opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 304,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

