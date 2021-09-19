Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Bank First stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $535.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. On average, analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

