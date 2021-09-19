Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DB. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,134,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 164,938 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 800.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 796,376 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

