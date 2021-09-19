Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

ASHTY opened at $324.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.71. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $140.90 and a 1-year high of $343.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

