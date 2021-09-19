Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

