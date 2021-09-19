Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Versus Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versus Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,893,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VS stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 860.03% and a negative return on equity of 211.23%. Research analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

