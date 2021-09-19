Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.75 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.14 ($14.28).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.12 ($10.73) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.78. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

