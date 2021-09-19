Berenberg Bank Boosts Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 850

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 865.50 ($11.31) on Wednesday. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 922.50 ($12.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 658.13. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

