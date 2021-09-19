Berenberg Bank Boosts Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 850

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 865.50 ($11.31) on Wednesday. Darktrace has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 922.50 ($12.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 658.13. The firm has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46.
About Darktrace
