HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

HLE opened at €60.50 ($71.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.59.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.