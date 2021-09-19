Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.79 ($26.81).

FRA DTE opened at €17.35 ($20.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.25. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

