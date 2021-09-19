Analyzing Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) & 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) and Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 89bio and Evotec, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 0 8 0 3.00 Evotec 0 2 1 0 2.33

89bio presently has a consensus price target of $57.13, suggesting a potential upside of 168.07%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 89bio is more favorable than Evotec.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.0% of 89bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of 89bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 89bio and Evotec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -32.15% -30.77% Evotec 20.85% 16.02% 7.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 89bio and Evotec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$49.50 million ($3.08) -6.92 Evotec $572.16 million 15.11 $7.14 million N/A N/A

Evotec has higher revenue and earnings than 89bio.

Summary

Evotec beats 89bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties. The EVT Innovate develops drug discovery projects, assets and platforms, both internally or through academic collaborations. The company was founded by Manfred Eigen, Karsten Henco, Ulrich Aldag, Freimut Leidenberger, Heinrich Maria Schulte, Rudolf Rigler, and Charles Weissmann on December 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

