Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Up to $322.52

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $322.52, but opened at $339.60. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $343.62, with a volume of 12 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.50. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

