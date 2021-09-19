Analyzing NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) and SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) and SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NN and SPX FLOW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 1 1 0 2.50 SPX FLOW 1 3 0 0 1.75

NN presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.78%. SPX FLOW has a consensus target price of $66.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.30%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than SPX FLOW.

Profitability

This table compares NN and SPX FLOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 32.94% 5.90% 1.50% SPX FLOW 4.38% 9.29% 4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN and SPX FLOW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $427.53 million 0.53 -$100.59 million ($0.16) -32.94 SPX FLOW $1.35 billion 2.40 $5.90 million $1.47 52.92

SPX FLOW has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX FLOW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of SPX FLOW shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of NN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of SPX FLOW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NN has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPX FLOW has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPX FLOW beats NN on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc. engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. The Industrial segment serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial and water treatment industries. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

