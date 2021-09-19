Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$422.72 million and a PE ratio of 25.92. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.41 and a 52 week high of C$11.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

