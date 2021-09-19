Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$255.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$85.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$228.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$77.41 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

