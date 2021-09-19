Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

IKNA opened at $12.97 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,825,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $9,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

