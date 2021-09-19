Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.