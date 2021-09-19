Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.
Shares of NUE stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. Nucor has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.
About Nucor
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
