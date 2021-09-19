Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

Shares of DECK opened at $434.99 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $202.17 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.25.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,216,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,719,000 after buying an additional 147,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

