Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 810,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 39,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 558,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 120,728 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

