ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.68. ASE Technology shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 24,880 shares trading hands.

ASX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 27,608.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after buying an additional 6,740,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 154.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,085,000 after buying an additional 5,844,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,277,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 169.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 2,729,557 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

