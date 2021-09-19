Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down to $86.07

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $86.07, but opened at $83.61. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 175,766 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,992,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after buying an additional 77,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

